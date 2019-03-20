Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Culley. View Sign

Gary Lee Culley, age 76, of Baldwin City, Kansas, passed away March 17, 2019 at University of Kansas Medical Center. He was born October 3, 1942 in LaRussell, Missouri, the son of Rufus "Buck" and Mary "Maggie" (Woods) Culley.



Gary moved to Baldwin City, KS in the 1986. He worked for and retired from Farmland Industries in Lawrence, KS as a welder. He also owned and operated Culley's Corner and Culley's Liquor Store in Baldwin City for many years. He loved to talk and share stories and jokes with the patrons of the bar.



Gary enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved his dogs and could be found fishing and he was an avid quail hunter. In early April, he began scouring the countryside in search of morel mushrooms. He enjoyed mowing and gardening, especially tomatoes.



He was united in marriage to Betty (Pickering) Newman, but they would later divorce. Gary found love again in the arms of Mary Ann Beeman. They married on May 12, 1967 in Lawrence, KS. They shared over 51 years of loving marriage. She survives of the home.



Gary is also survived by three daughters, Brenda Martin and husband, Pryde, Cape Fair, MO, Sherri McKinney, Carthage, MO, and Terri Land, Carthage, MO; two sons, Rob Culley and wife, Stefanie, Baldwin City, and Cord Culley and wife, Jill, Baldwin City; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a sister, Clarice Conway, Carthage, MO; and two half-sisters, Connie Hicks and Jean Campbell, both of Carthage, MO; and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Scott Culley and Clarence Culley.



The family will greet friends for a visitation Thursday March 21, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, 712 9th St, Baldwin City, KS. Celebration of Life service will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City, KS. Condolences may be sent to the family through

