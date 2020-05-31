Fredrick Aldrich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fredrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Bruce Aldrich died in Perry, KS on May 27, 2020. Born in Chicago on January 26, 1945 to Donald Aldrich and Marjorie Adams, he was educated at the University of Kansas, in Europe, the Palace of Fine arts in Mexico City and the University of Costa Rica.

A pianist and flute player, Fred also sold Steinway pianos, worked as a chimney sweep (complete with top hat and tails), and imported art from Asia. Fred published five novels. A master carpenter, he built a three-story tower on his property. He was a close friend of author William S. Burroughs, hosting notable cultural figures at his property in Perry. He was never without a canine companion and would tell you each one was the love of his life. Fred was known for colorful stories of his extensive travels and adventures, and he will be missed.

For service details contact terravest@msn.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved