Frederick Bruce Aldrich died in Perry, KS on May 27, 2020. Born in Chicago on January 26, 1945 to Donald Aldrich and Marjorie Adams, he was educated at the University of Kansas, in Europe, the Palace of Fine arts in Mexico City and the University of Costa Rica.



A pianist and flute player, Fred also sold Steinway pianos, worked as a chimney sweep (complete with top hat and tails), and imported art from Asia. Fred published five novels. A master carpenter, he built a three-story tower on his property. He was a close friend of author William S. Burroughs, hosting notable cultural figures at his property in Perry. He was never without a canine companion and would tell you each one was the love of his life. Fred was known for colorful stories of his extensive travels and adventures, and he will be missed.



For service details contact terravest@msn.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store