Frederick Hesse

Frederick James Hesse, M.D., age 69, of Lawrence, Kansas unexpectedly passed away July 23 at his sister's home one week before his 70th birthday. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 with a Mass to follow at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Fred was born July 30, 1950 in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Joseph and Martha (Loftus) Hesse. He grew up in McPherson and Hutchinson, Kansas. He was Valedictorian of Trinity High School in Hutchinson. He attended Hutchinson Junior College and was a Summerfield Scholar at the University of Kansas and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed his Internal Medicine Residency in Wichita. He started his Internal Medicine practice at the Salina Clinic and then practiced at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Veterans Administration Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas before retiring in 2005. Fred was an avid photographer and loved to travel. He gave photo calendars of his work to family members and friends each year at Christmas. His photos showcased his love of nature photography and our National Parks. He loved his Jayhawk sports and had season tickets for many years and attended both basketball and football games until he developed mobility problems due to diabetes.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Kevin Hesse and brother-in-law Arthur Cromer. He is survived by his two brothers Richard (Monika) Hesse, Wichita, Kansas and Dr. Robert (Jane) Hesse, Tulsa, Oklahoma and his sister Rosemary Cromer, Lawrence, Kansas. He is also survived by a niece Stephanie (Stan) Kramer, Lawrence, Kansas and nephews Brian (Teri) Hesse, Mesa, Arizona, Gregory (Michele) Cromer, Overland Park, Kansas, Paul Cromer and Brendan Cromer, Lawrence, Kansas and Dr. Jeffrey Hesse, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26th at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.
.