Shakespeare said, "All the world is a stage" and on May 31st Frank Day took his final bow and went on to a different venue. He is now telling St Peter his many humorous stories of Grandma and the Turkey leg, how he met Larry from the Three Stooges in a darkened bedroom while he was in the Navy, and was in a movie with Brooke Shields and John Boy and how he met his wife of 64 years when she reported him for sleeping on the job since she was his boss in the Navy and was ever since. As we all know Frank can be persistent and he convinced Edna Lorentzen from Carthage Missouri to marry him in Napa California on August 4, 1956. He served 4 years in the Navy, after he ran away from his boyhood home which was Covington Georgia, and received the Medal for National Defense and Good Conduct (which he may have bribed someone for) and was Honorably discharged in 1958. He and Edna moved to Lawrence, Ks and he went to KU where he received his B.A. Lawrence became his hometown and he was a member of the Jaycees serving as Vice-President and State Director. He was also a volunteer at Audio-Reader and read to the blind for over 40 years and was reading up to the week before he left his mortal coil. He and Edna had 2 daughters, Susan and Amanda. Susan left 5 years ago and will be waiting to greet him in heaven and then he will probably argue with her about her going before him. Susan left him 3 granddaughters. Amanda gave him one grandson. Edna will be moving to Lansing, Kansas to live with Amanda's family until she is ready to see him again and be mortified by the dirty jokes he tells to total strangers. Due to Covid there will be a private graveside service for the family. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Audio-Reader and the American Cancer Society.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 13, 2020.