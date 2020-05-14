Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
Frank Mitchell Battese born August 2,1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma died May 11, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas at his home. Mitch attended the Institute of American Arts in 1968 and graduated from Pine Ridge Oglala Community High School in 1969 located in South Dakota. He then attended and graduated Northeastern State University in Tahlaquah, Oklahoma in 1974. Mitch furthered his education at the University of Utah with a Masters degree in Social Work in 1980. He retired from U.S. Indian Health Services as a Clinical Social Worker in 2014 where he counseled Native Americans to assist in healing and guidance to build healthier lifestyles. Mitch was an artist all of his life and was a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Kansas and Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma.
He promoted public interest in Native American art and encouraged young artists to continue their pursuits in art not only as a beautiful visual experience but to illustrate the importance of culture and interpersonal spirituality so that these aspects of Native Art can be shared with other cultures.
Proceeded in death by Father William Vincent Battese of Kansas, Mother Pearline Foraker of Sulphur Oklahoma. Brother Jeffrey Steven Battese. Survived by Brothers James (Emma) Battese of Phoenix Arizona, Russell (Dorna) Battese of Pawnee, Oklahoma, David Battese of Shawnee, Oklahoma and Sisters Suzanne Battese of Tecumseh, Oklahoma and Theresa Battese of Lawrence, Kansas.
Survived by wife Patty Battese of the home and sons; Ashley (Michelle) Battese, Jeff Battese , Chris (Julie) Lockwood.
4 granddaughters: Jordan (David) Brennan, Jamie (Josh) Edwards, Megan Lockwood, Tallulah Battese
Great-Granddaughter, Lilah Brennan
Funeral Services: 1:00 P.M., Friday, May 15, 2020 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko, OK Officiating: Ronnie Brady Interment: Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, OK
Services under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Anadarko, OK. Messages of condolences may be sent to www.smithfuneralservices.com
He promoted public interest in Native American art and encouraged young artists to continue their pursuits in art not only as a beautiful visual experience but to illustrate the importance of culture and interpersonal spirituality so that these aspects of Native Art can be shared with other cultures.
Proceeded in death by Father William Vincent Battese of Kansas, Mother Pearline Foraker of Sulphur Oklahoma. Brother Jeffrey Steven Battese. Survived by Brothers James (Emma) Battese of Phoenix Arizona, Russell (Dorna) Battese of Pawnee, Oklahoma, David Battese of Shawnee, Oklahoma and Sisters Suzanne Battese of Tecumseh, Oklahoma and Theresa Battese of Lawrence, Kansas.
Survived by wife Patty Battese of the home and sons; Ashley (Michelle) Battese, Jeff Battese , Chris (Julie) Lockwood.
4 granddaughters: Jordan (David) Brennan, Jamie (Josh) Edwards, Megan Lockwood, Tallulah Battese
Great-Granddaughter, Lilah Brennan
Funeral Services: 1:00 P.M., Friday, May 15, 2020 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko, OK Officiating: Ronnie Brady Interment: Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, OK
Services under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Anadarko, OK. Messages of condolences may be sent to www.smithfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 14, 2020.