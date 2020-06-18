Mass of Christian Burial for Francis G. Weigel, 86, Lawrence, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Weigel passed away, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 20, 1933 in Topeka, KS, the son of George Weigel and Marie Meier Weigel.
He served his country in the United States Army as a Corporal and received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
He worked at KP&L for 24 years before he retired April, 1995, as Foreman of Operations. After retiring from KP&L, he worked with his cousin, Tony on his farm for a number of years before moving on to deliver auto parts for Napa and Advance.
He moved to Lawrence in 1964.
He was a member of the St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence. He was also a usher at church and a member of the Knights of Columbus of Lawrence for many years.
Mr. Weigel married Donna Burley on June 6, 1964, in Topeka, KS. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include two daughters, Jolene Gilliam, Des Moines, IA, Cynthia Jackson and husband, Ed, Lawrence; two sons, John Weigel, Lawrence, Justin Weigel, and wife, Jennifer, Olathe, KS; and five grandchildren, Amanda Gilliam, Jacob Gilliam, Camden Weigel, Brielle Weigel and Beckett Weigel.
The family suggests memorials in his name to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1229 Vermont St., Lawrence, KS 66044 or Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 18, 2020.