Frances McNellis
1937 - 2020
Frances Fusae Hara McNellis, 83, passed away Tuesday November 3rd, at her home in Lenexa, KS. A funeral service will be held at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, KS on Monday November 9th at 1:30pm. A graveside service will be held in Deerfield, KS at Deerfield Cemetery on November 10th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Heifer International https://www.heifer.org/give/giving-in-honor.html

Fran was born January 18, 1937 in Hilo, HI. She was the daughter of Shigeru and Yoshiko Hara. She came to Kansas, (Yes, we all questioned her sanity on the move!) to attend Kansas University and there met the love of her life, Jesse Manley McNellis. They were an interesting couple, he a red headed Irishman and she an islander with Japanize roots. They married in August of 1958. She went on to a decorated career as an educator in the Lawrence Unified School District where she taught history, government, and political science. She was known as a teacher that cared so much about the student, she could ruin their GPA! And yet she was beloved. She taught them how to think. Her impact she had with her students, colleagues and friends are almost as much a legacy as her family. She had three children, John, Michael and Maury and 13 grandchildren…all of which knew they were her favorite!

She is preceded in death by her parents Shigeru and Yoshiko Hara, her older brother Floyd Hara, older sister May Ochipinti and younger brother, Stan Hara. Fran is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jesse Manley McNellis, sons John McNellis of Manhattan, KS, Michael McNellis of Overland Park, KS daughter, Maury Jo Hundley of Argyle, TX along with a son in law, two daughters in law and numerous grandchildren from Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes and Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438.6444)

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Porter Funeral Home
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Deerfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
