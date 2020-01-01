Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Krzesinski. View Sign Service Information Versailles, MO - Versailles 210 E. Jasper St. Versailles , MO 65084 (573)-378-4676 Send Flowers Obituary

Faye Krzesinski (born Areta Fay Biggers) died at her home near Stover, Missouri, on December 16, 2019. Faye was born on June 23, 1945 to Leonard and Alta Biggers. She attended Lawrence Kansas Public Schools until she married Jerry Schrader at 16. They had two children, Link & Lori. Their divorce went up to the Kansas Supreme Court, 207 Kan. 349 (1971). The Court was not kind to either parent, but their children turned out alright. Their son, Link, served four years in the Marine Corps, and became a teacher and attorney. Their daughter, Lori, became a writer and real estate broker.



Faye's prior employers included: The Carriage Lamp in Lawrence; Waymire's Grocery and the Oxford House Steakhouse in Olathe; Balls Price Chopper (75th & Metcalf) and Johnny Joe's Liquor Store in Overland Park. During the early 1980s she owned and operated Midget Sales & Service, an auto salvage shop in Kansas City, Kansas.



About 1982, Faye moved to the Lake of the Ozarks and went to work as a salesperson and office manager at the Ivy Bend Land Office. Faye continued to be an active contributor to the Bendco and Ivy Bend communities until her passing.



Faye was preceded in death by her dog, Woofer; by two brothers, Clyde and Melvin, a sister, Betty; and by her precious daughter Lori Louise Strutton. She is survived by the love of her life, Donald Krzesinski (26 years together); a brother, Frances Biggers; her son, Link William Schrader; two granddaughters, Bonnie Berta Strutton and Shawna May Strutton Deane (husband Josh); and by five great grandsons, Caiden Claude Coontz, Jamyson Lor Ray Strutton, Chevy Shawn Presley-Strutton, Michael Otis Sutherland, and Zekiah James Strutton.



SERVICES



To be held at Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home, 210 East Jasper Street, Versailles, MO 65084 on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Hanging Out at 2pm. Sharing Stories and Memories at 3pm.



MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS



Donations to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care, 5780 Osage Beach Pkwy, Suite 230, Osage Beach, MO 65065 and Ozarks Kat and K9 Shelter, 17290 MO-5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079.

