Fannie Mae Person
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, graveside services for Fannie Mae (Bost) Person, 77, Lawrence, will be private. Fannie passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.

Fannie was born on March 10, 1943 in Hughes, OK, the daughter of Jess and Mary (Dees) Bost.

She was a food service worker at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Upon retirement, Fannie went to work at Dillons.

Fannie never attended a K-State Football game, but she was an avid fan.

She married George Person on October 28, 1961 in Lawrence. He preceded her in death November 4, 2001.

Survivors include her four brothers, Jess G. Bost, James Bost, Floyd Bost, Harvey Bost; two sisters, Mary Ann Lee, Loretta Kasson; numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Bost, and sister, Judy Bryant.

Fannie will be Lying-in state on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 8:00 ~ 4:00 pm at Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Lying in State
08:00 - 04:00 PM
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved