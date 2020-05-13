Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, graveside services for Fannie Mae (Bost) Person, 77, Lawrence, will be private. Fannie passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.
Fannie was born on March 10, 1943 in Hughes, OK, the daughter of Jess and Mary (Dees) Bost.
She was a food service worker at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Upon retirement, Fannie went to work at Dillons.
Fannie never attended a K-State Football game, but she was an avid fan.
She married George Person on October 28, 1961 in Lawrence. He preceded her in death November 4, 2001.
Survivors include her four brothers, Jess G. Bost, James Bost, Floyd Bost, Harvey Bost; two sisters, Mary Ann Lee, Loretta Kasson; numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Bost, and sister, Judy Bryant.
Fannie will be Lying-in state on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 8:00 ~ 4:00 pm at Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 13, 2020.