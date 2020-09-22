Eva B. Woods (Tottie) McFarland was born December 1,1929 in Newton TX. She transitioned, at home, June 16, 2020.



Eva was married to Clarence R. McFarland, of Mineola TX on May 28,1951. They met at Prairie View A&M college in College Station, TX; where they both received undergraduate degrees. She lived in many states as her husband was pursuing higher education and more lucrative employment. They lived in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Connecticut, finally settling in Chicago, Illinois. They divorced in 1967.



To this union three sons were born. Ronald K. McFarland (who preceeded his mother in death 1992), Kenneth R. McFarland and David D. McFarland, both of Lawrence KS.



Ms McFarland had two grandchildren: John Thomas (David), Bartlesville OK and



Maya Jefferson(Kenneth), Chicago,IL.



She had four great-grandchildren: Mahani and Nyla Gilmore (Maya, Chicago) and



Satine and Kalise Thomas (John,Bartlesville)



Her parents were William James Woods and Roberta Forward Woods Bowie,both of Newton TX. To this matrimonial union two daughters were born. Wilie V. Woods Stagg (deceased) and Ms. McFarland.



Ms McFarland welcomed, to the union of her father, William James Woods and



Willie Mae Garrett Woods three children,James W. Woods, (Pearl) Newton,TX,



. Mary C. Woods Harris,(deceased) and Wilma J. Woods Hickman Martin, (deceased)



Education was very important to her. She furthered her education receiving two advanced masters degrees from' the University of Illinois at Champagne-Urbana, IL.



She was a hard working single mother. She taught for many years in the Chicago Public School system teaching Physical Education, Health and Drivers Education. She was affectionately known, by her students, as Ms Mac. She was well loved and respected by her students and coworkers. She was especially close to two of her fellow teachers, Joanie Pena and Doris Hilliard.



She retired to Lawrence Kansas in 1994, after the untimely death of her eldest son, Ronnie. She bought a house directly across the street from her eldest sister, Willie. They were inseparable. They lived together until Willie's death in 2006. They loved playing bingo, going to the casinos and "junking" as they called it,



She is survived by her two sons, Kenny and David, one brother, James (June), two grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, six nieces, 4 nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.



She was affectionately known to everyone in Kansas as Tottie. She will be greatly missed by all.



The family will hold a memorial celebration of her life at a later date (to be announced) due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.



