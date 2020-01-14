Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Cramer. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Eva Louise Cramer, 89, Lawrence, will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lawrence. Private family burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, KS. Eva passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at LMH Health in Lawrence, KS.



Eva was born November 5, 1930 in Bristow, OK, the daughter of Grace Gwynn Hickam Hines (née Freeman) and stepdaughter of Robert Irle Hines.



She married Clyde Daniel Cramer on May 18, 1952 in Nortonville, KS, and he preceded her in death on April 1, 1994.



Eva enjoyed spending time with her family and her Beta Sigma Phi friends during retirement for several years before her passing. Prior to her retirement, Eva worked as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse, a financial bookkeeper and auditor, a homemaker, an employee of Weaver's department store, and an employee of Dillon's grocery. Regardless of her employment, her primary vocation in life was to support and love her family.



Survivors include her children; Cynthia (Steve) Hornberger, Karen Ashley, Steve (Caroline) Cramer, Catherine (Gene) Demers, Beth (John Boyd) Cramer, David (Jennifer Bailey) Cramer, sixteen grandchildren: Ryan, Jeff, Daniel, Sarah, Andrew, Katie, Sam, Grace, Erik, Adam, Ben, Aaron, Jayna, Sashi, Ian, and Emma, and ten great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Everett Hickam, sisters, Marian McCorkill and Caroline Gordon, son-in-law, Charles "Butch" Ashley, and granddaughter, Anna Louise Ashley. Eva was the last of her generation within our family, and we celebrate that she is now joyfully reunited with many loved ones.



The family will greet friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church.



Honoring Eva's lifelong love of reading, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lawrence Public Library and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post a condolence go to



