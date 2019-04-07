Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Stebbins. View Sign





Eunice was born at Ozawkie, Kansas on October 3, 1924 to John Thomas and Lela Stewart, and was the second oldest of five children.



Eunice Stewart and Donald Herbert Stebbins were married on December 19, 1943 and enjoyed 67 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb and two of her brothers, Fred and Richard. Eunice is survived by her two sons, Arliss and his wife, Kay of Lawrence and Theran of Topeka; her grandchildren, Brian and Nicole Stebbins of North Carolina, Beth Pinargote of Illinois, Amanda and Matt Berner of Olathe, and Jeff Stebbins of Kansas City. Eunice also is survived by great-grandchildren, Dan and Sam Pinargote, William and Wyatt Stebbins, and Madison and Macy Berner. Eunice was at her happiest when holding and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A memorial service held for family members at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Dove Creation and Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker, Topeka KS to celebrate Eunice's life.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Eunice's name to Great Lakes Caring Hospice Foundation, 3715 SW 29th St, Suite 100, Topeka, KS, 66614.



Eunice Marie Stebbins passed away April 4, 2019 at the age of 94.Eunice was born at Ozawkie, Kansas on October 3, 1924 to John Thomas and Lela Stewart, and was the second oldest of five children.Eunice Stewart and Donald Herbert Stebbins were married on December 19, 1943 and enjoyed 67 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb and two of her brothers, Fred and Richard. Eunice is survived by her two sons, Arliss and his wife, Kay of Lawrence and Theran of Topeka; her grandchildren, Brian and Nicole Stebbins of North Carolina, Beth Pinargote of Illinois, Amanda and Matt Berner of Olathe, and Jeff Stebbins of Kansas City. Eunice also is survived by great-grandchildren, Dan and Sam Pinargote, William and Wyatt Stebbins, and Madison and Macy Berner. Eunice was at her happiest when holding and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A memorial service held for family members at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Dove Creation and Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker, Topeka KS to celebrate Eunice's life.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Eunice's name to Great Lakes Caring Hospice Foundation, 3715 SW 29th St, Suite 100, Topeka, KS, 66614. Funeral Home Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel

3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Topeka , KS 66610

785-272-9797 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close