Funeral services for Eugene A. "Westie" Westerhouse, 92, Eudora, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Eudora United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Eudora Cemetery. Eugene passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Medicalodges Eudora.



Eugene was born on August 15, 1927 in Eudora, KS, the son of Amos W. and Leoti G. (Milburn) Westerhouse.



He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Eudora and the Trailride Parish. He was also a member of the Kansas Rural Letter Carriers Association, Douglas County Letter Carriers Association, Douglas County Farm & Home Administration, and the Douglas County Fair Board. He was on the Eudora Township Committee, and was a Farm Bureau Charter Member.



He was a farmer and a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office until he retired in 1993.



He married Dorothy L. Willard on August 22, 1948 in Eudora. She survives of the home. (of 71 years)



Other survivors include his sons, Michael Westerhouse, Bill Westerhouse, both of Eudora; daughter, Peggy Claggett, Eudora; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Arlene Lawson, of Eudora. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maxine Gerstenberger.



The family will greet friends from 9 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday, February 15th at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Eudora United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



