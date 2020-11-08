Eugene L. Hardtarfer, 85, of Casper, Wyoming, formerly of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living in Casper, WY. He was born on May 20, 1935 in Lawrence, KS to George H. and Eva Mae (Sutton) Hardtarfer.
Eugene attended White School in Lawrence, KS, Cordley Elementary, Central Junior High, Liberty Memorial High School and graduated in 1953. He went on to attend the University of Kansas and Baker University in Baldwin City, KS.
He served in the US Army with Company H, 135th Infantry Division, where he achieved the rank of Specialist Two, Personnel Clerk and was stationed in Toul and Nancy, France. He also served in the Kansas National Guard.
Eugene met Florence Lorene Samples, the daughter of Daniel M. and Wilma A. DeHoff Samples, in Wichita, KS. They got married on October 4, 1958 and together they had two children, Daniel and Jennifer.
Eugene became an Insurance Inspector with Retail Credit in Kansas City, MO. Throughout his career he also worked as a Sales Representative for Culligan Water Conditioners in Lawrence, KS, a Sales Representative for Winter Chevrolet in Lawrence, KS and a Real Estate Agent/Broker for Holmes, Peck & Brown Real Estate. He worked as the Vice President of the Lawrence Savings Association and decided to run his own business, Heck & Hardtarfer Realty and Gene Hardtarfer Real Estate and Appraisal.
During his working years and beyond, Eugene enjoyed civic groups and activities, he was the Past President of the Lawrence Breakfast Cosmopolitan Club, Cosmo of the Year in 1972 with the Lawrence Breakfast Cosmopolitan Club. He was also the Past President of the Lawrence Board of Realtors 1968, became Realtor of the Year, Lawrence Board of Realtors in 1976, and served as the Director of the Kansas Association of Realtors 1978/1979. Eugene was also the Past Secretary/Treasurer of the Topeka Chapter Society of Real Estate Appraisers.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Florence Lorene Hardtarfer.
Eugene is survived by his son, Daniel H. (Brenda) Hardtarfer of Lawrence, KS; daughter, Jennifer L. (John) Greenup of Casper, WY; grandchildren, Brandon (fiancé, Shelby Swafford) Hardtarfer of Lawrence, KS, Jaymie L. (Jonathon) Kuehler of Denver, CO, Katherine M. (Dwayne) Pennant of Charlotte, NC, and Heather M. (Kyle) Maeger of Lynn Haven, FL; great-grandchildren, Josie Kuehler, Myah Pennant, Clark Maeger, Marilou Maeger, and Laurel Maeger.
No services will be held at this time. The family suggests donations in Eugene's memory may be made to the Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care,
4154 Talon Drive, Casper, WY 82604, Mountainplazaassistedliving.com
and/or Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, 319 S. Wilson Street, Casper, WY 82601, cwhp.org
