1/1
Eugene Hardtarfer
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene L. Hardtarfer, 85, of Casper, Wyoming, formerly of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living in Casper, WY. He was born on May 20, 1935 in Lawrence, KS to George H. and Eva Mae (Sutton) Hardtarfer.

Eugene attended White School in Lawrence, KS, Cordley Elementary, Central Junior High, Liberty Memorial High School and graduated in 1953. He went on to attend the University of Kansas and Baker University in Baldwin City, KS.

He served in the US Army with Company H, 135th Infantry Division, where he achieved the rank of Specialist Two, Personnel Clerk and was stationed in Toul and Nancy, France. He also served in the Kansas National Guard.

Eugene met Florence Lorene Samples, the daughter of Daniel M. and Wilma A. DeHoff Samples, in Wichita, KS. They got married on October 4, 1958 and together they had two children, Daniel and Jennifer.

Eugene became an Insurance Inspector with Retail Credit in Kansas City, MO. Throughout his career he also worked as a Sales Representative for Culligan Water Conditioners in Lawrence, KS, a Sales Representative for Winter Chevrolet in Lawrence, KS and a Real Estate Agent/Broker for Holmes, Peck & Brown Real Estate. He worked as the Vice President of the Lawrence Savings Association and decided to run his own business, Heck & Hardtarfer Realty and Gene Hardtarfer Real Estate and Appraisal.

During his working years and beyond, Eugene enjoyed civic groups and activities, he was the Past President of the Lawrence Breakfast Cosmopolitan Club, Cosmo of the Year in 1972 with the Lawrence Breakfast Cosmopolitan Club. He was also the Past President of the Lawrence Board of Realtors 1968, became Realtor of the Year, Lawrence Board of Realtors in 1976, and served as the Director of the Kansas Association of Realtors 1978/1979. Eugene was also the Past Secretary/Treasurer of the Topeka Chapter Society of Real Estate Appraisers.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Florence Lorene Hardtarfer.

Eugene is survived by his son, Daniel H. (Brenda) Hardtarfer of Lawrence, KS; daughter, Jennifer L. (John) Greenup of Casper, WY; grandchildren, Brandon (fiancé, Shelby Swafford) Hardtarfer of Lawrence, KS, Jaymie L. (Jonathon) Kuehler of Denver, CO, Katherine M. (Dwayne) Pennant of Charlotte, NC, and Heather M. (Kyle) Maeger of Lynn Haven, FL; great-grandchildren, Josie Kuehler, Myah Pennant, Clark Maeger, Marilou Maeger, and Laurel Maeger.

No services will be held at this time. The family suggests donations in Eugene's memory may be made to the Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care,

4154 Talon Drive, Casper, WY 82604, Mountainplazaassistedliving.com and/or Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, 319 S. Wilson Street, Casper, WY 82601, cwhp.org

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Family Funeral Home
710 E. 2nd Street
Casper, WY 82601
(307) 234-0234
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved