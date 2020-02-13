Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Wolfe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The world lost a bright light early Saturday morning (8:37 am) February 1st, 2020.



Esther was a free spirit; an independent woman; she was open and honest, full of integrity and love; she was the most loving mother of three children: Ted Douglas Wolfe, David Wallace Wolfe and Constance Wolfe Novosel.



Born to Wayne and Laura Dewhirst Bolton in Cushing Oklahoma, November 3, 1936, she was youngest of four children, with Dale, Wayne and Samantha. Esther was Salutatorian of her High School Class in Cushing where she met her husband of 22 years, Ted Wolfe.



A lifelong learner, her Master's Degree in Communications crowns her many degrees, diplomas and certifications concerning all aspects of how we learn about each other, share stories about each other and love one another.



In 1986, with her degree in hand, she and business partner Gail Towle, opened & operated the first B&B in the state, the Halcyon House Bed and Breakfast, hosting visiting luminaries to the university as well as parents of students and travelers of all kinds. The Halcyon House continues to thrive today under the auspices Esther's daughter Constance. Esther then became House Mom for the Phi Psi House from 1997 to 2015, where her classes in etiquette would help shape hundreds of young men.



Esther is survived by all persons mentioned, save her parents and siblings. All mourn her leaving. All love her memory.



A celebration of her life will be held at the Halcyon House Bed and Breakfast, 1000 Ohio, Lawrence, Kansas 66044 on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 beginning at 4:00pm.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 13, 2020

