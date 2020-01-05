Esther Talley Tucker, age 83, passed away January 3, 2020. She was born July 6, 1936, in Overbrook, Kansas, to Herschel and Pearle Talley. She married the love of her life, Charles (Lewie) Tucker, on June 5, 1954, who proceeded her in death in 2009.
Esther was also preceded in death by her son, Steven Brent Tucker and sister, Opal Mae Bryson. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Tucker Eubank and son-in-law, Gary Eubank, Lawrence,KS.. She also leaves behind Morris and Pat Tucker, Rutland, VT; Bruce and Caroll Tucker, Hurricane, UT; and Gary and Sharon Tucker, Cabot, AR, along with many nieces and nephews.
Esther had many talents and passions. She was a self-taught majorette in high school and later sang with the Sweet Adelines. Her hobbies included travel, shopping, bowling, gardening and taking care of animals, especially her sweet dog, Cocoa. Esther worked for the Douglas County Treasurer's Office for 28 years. She will be dearly missed by her daughter and best friend, Cindy.
At her request, a private family interment will take place at a later date. The family suggests contributions to the Lawrence Humane Society in her memory.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 5, 2020