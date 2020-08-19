1/
Emmet "Gene" Copeland
1959 - 2020
Emmet Eugene "Gene" Copeland, Jr, 61, Perry, KS, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. "Gene" was born May 22, 1959 in Topeka, the son of Emmett Eugene, Sr, and Linda Kay Brooks Copeland. A lifelong resident of the Perry area, he attended Perry-Lecompton Schools with the class of 1977. He worked several years as a diesel mechanic for Lawrence Ready Mix Company before being disabled by a stroke. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local #696 in Topeka. "Gene" loved his family, hunting dogs, old westerns and John Wayne movies.

"Gene" married Julie Ann Lintner on July 24, 1977 in Topeka, she survives at the home. He is also survived by his parents, Emmett and Linda Copeland , Perry, one son, Benjamin (Tiffany) Copeland, Lawrence, two daughters, Elizabeth (Kenny) Nystrom, Perry, Maureen (Abib) Drame, Perry, two brothers, Mitch (Judy) Copeland, Perry, Jeff (Ethan) Copeland, Leavenworth, one sister, Janice (Bert) Copeland, Topeka, six grandchildren, Thomas Nystrom, Timothy Nystrom, Sophia Copeland, Marley Copeland, Rosie Copeland and Sabina Drame.

A Memorial Grave Side Service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday at Buster Cemetery, Northeast of Perry. Masks and social distancing will be required, no exceptions. Barnett Family Funeral Home/Jefferson County Crematory is assisting the family. Memorials suggested to American Stroke Foundation in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Buster Cemetery, Northeast of Perry
