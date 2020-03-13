Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 1:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Emberlee was born on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO and passed away in her parent's arms the following day, Monday, March 9, 2020 after battling genetic disorders.



During her brief visit on earth, Emberlee enjoyed listening to music, playing with her feet, and being held close by her family. Emberlee beat the odds with a stronger heart than anyone had anticipated. She was able to save 2 lives with her heart valves.



Survivors include her parents, Clayton and Kristen Culley; grandparents, Mary & Russ Baise, Wellsville, Rob and Stefanie Culley, Baldwin City, Nancy & William Cassity, Baldwin City; great grandparents, Ann Maxwell, Ottawa, Marilyn Malson, Lawrence, Carl Baise, Eudora, Mary Culley, Baldwin City, KS; aunts, Kaycee and Jennifer Baise of Wellsville; and uncle, Colton Westhoff of Wellsville. She was preceded in death by great grandparents, Gary Culley, Ivan and Dotty Newland, Violet Lucille Baise, James G. Malson, Alan Maxwell, Robert and Dorothy Cassity.



The family will greet friends at 1:00 p.m. an hour prior to the service at the mortuary.



The family suggests memorials in her name to Children's Mercy Hospital and Ronald McDonald House and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Funeral service for Emberlee Ann Culley, infant daughter of Clayton and Kristen (Baise) Culley will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery in Baldwin City, KS.Emberlee was born on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO and passed away in her parent's arms the following day, Monday, March 9, 2020 after battling genetic disorders.During her brief visit on earth, Emberlee enjoyed listening to music, playing with her feet, and being held close by her family. Emberlee beat the odds with a stronger heart than anyone had anticipated. She was able to save 2 lives with her heart valves.Survivors include her parents, Clayton and Kristen Culley; grandparents, Mary & Russ Baise, Wellsville, Rob and Stefanie Culley, Baldwin City, Nancy & William Cassity, Baldwin City; great grandparents, Ann Maxwell, Ottawa, Marilyn Malson, Lawrence, Carl Baise, Eudora, Mary Culley, Baldwin City, KS; aunts, Kaycee and Jennifer Baise of Wellsville; and uncle, Colton Westhoff of Wellsville. She was preceded in death by great grandparents, Gary Culley, Ivan and Dotty Newland, Violet Lucille Baise, James G. Malson, Alan Maxwell, Robert and Dorothy Cassity.The family will greet friends at 1:00 p.m. an hour prior to the service at the mortuary.The family suggests memorials in her name to Children's Mercy Hospital and Ronald McDonald House and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close