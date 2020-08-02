With great sorrow we announce the passing of Elsa Kelly Fuller Latare. Elsa was born in Lawrence, Kansas, on March 4, 1995, to Brendy Latare and Robert Fuller. She ended her life on Earth in Denver, Colorado, on April 14, 2020. Elsa was a cherished and devoted daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, partner and friend, and a brilliant and complex soul.
Elsa loved the ocean, sushi, white chocolate, street art, road trips, Sims, and animals - especially chubby housecats, geckos, and the praying mantis. Elsa disliked beets, the scent of cut grass, bigotry and authoritarianism. She enjoyed hiking in the mountains of Colorado and California, was at home in the rainforests and beaches of Hawai'i, and loved swimming in any body of water. She loved to entertain family and friends with music, good food, and exuberant laughter.
Elsa spoke freely and often of her admiration and pride in the talents and accomplishments of her loved ones. She expressed her love openly with her whole heart, and always encouraged the best in us, sincerely and without asking anything in return. Truly a force of nature, she fiercely defended and uplifted friends, family, and strangers with empathy and compassion. The magnitude and brilliance of her adventurous personality was matched only by the sheer pleasure of her company.
Elsa was a gifted writer, thinker, and scholar, with an intense intellect that blazed in unscripted moments of artistic inquiry and social critique. She was a talented graphic designer, artist, and photographer, who sought and created beauty everywhere she went. Her innate natural beauty glowed always, with or without external adornment.
Elsa was co-founder and CMO of Denver tech startup metrcTensor. She was pursuing a degree in Business Marketing and was a proud AmeriCorps alumna.
Elsa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Shirley and Wayne Latare, and Thomas Fuller. She leaves behind her parents, her brother Luther Fuller, her grandmother Shirley Fuller, her partner Jeremiah Elliott, her aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many friends near and far.
We proudly honor Elsa's contributions to this world -- a life of fearless love, adventure, kindness, accomplishment, and promise. We will love her and carry Elsa's whole spirit with us forever, and we are grateful for the gift of living close to Elsa's light.
Elsa was acutely sensitive to injustice and she advocated for those targeted and harmed by discrimination. Donations may be made in Elsa's name to Equal Justice Initiative: eji.com
or The Last Prisoner Project: lastprisonerproject.org
.
Memorial information will be announced at a later date.