Ellen Marie Krebs (nee Eginton) died on Friday, October 23 2020 after living with ovarian cancer for four years. Her family is bereft at the loss of such an extraordinary woman, and equally grateful for the time they spent in her presence. At the time of her death, Ellen was surrounded by loved ones at her beloved Lawrence, KS home.
Ellen was born in New York, NY June 17, 1964, and the city remained a cherished place of both comfort and adventure throughout her life. Ellen's family relocated to Colorado during her childhood, and Ellen went on to attend Colorado State University (Go Rams!), where she met her future husband at a fraternity party. The newlyweds relocated to Norfolk, Virginia in 1985, where the couple occupied a number of cockroach-infested architectural gems whilst completing advanced degrees and starting a family. The growing family relocated to Colorado for Steve's medical residency in 1989, and it was there that Ellen forged her lifelong friendships and gave her girls the happiest childhood imaginable.
While Ellen excelled in the business field and earned an MBA from Old Dominion University, she found her greatest joy in helping others, supporting her spouse, and raising her children. Ellen was a master Halloween-costume constructor, a visionary interior designer, and a DIY-event planner extraordinaire whose attention to detail made every event - from elementary school holiday parties to her daughters' weddings - unforgettable. Ellen lived by the mantra that "you will never meet a person God doesn't love," and devoted herself to uplifting her community, whether it was through missionary work in Haiti, serving in the kitchen at Jubilee Cafe, raising money for cancer research, or taking in any dog that needed a home.
Ellen is survived by her parents Robert "Baldy" and Christine Eginton, her sister Diane, her husband Stephen, her children Courtney, Meaghan, and Hayley; her fur babies Marshmallow, Theo, Phoebe; and her grandchildren, Zeke, Ynez, and Ryan. Ellen was and will always be her daughters' best cheerleader, and all of their accomplishments are a credit to her ferocious love and support. Ellen was a blessing to anyone who was lucky enough to cross her path, and has blessed those who continue in her stead to meet the world with compassion, love, an idiosyncratic sense of humor, and a longing to have at least three dogs.
To protect the health and safety of her loved ones during the COVID19 pandemic, Ellen specified that no immediate services be planned. Instead, a celebration will be held for Ellen in Colorado on June 17, 2021, at a location yet to be selected with a menu sure to include expensive cheese and reasonably priced wine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Jubilee Cafe, Cooper's Cause, or Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
