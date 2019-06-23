Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Brahler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ella Marie Brahler (98) passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the home of her daughter Dr. C.Jayne Brahler, Yellow Springs, Ohio.



Ella was born April 17, 1921 in St Joseph Missouri, the daughter of Charles Krueger Bidding and Blanch (Keller) Bidding. She grew up in St Joe, schooled at Musser, Bliss and graduated from Central High School (1938). She earned a Central C for sports and belonged to the Girls Athletic Association. She had been an Art Editor along the way; art was her favorite subject and a continued adult pastime. She was active in the Wyatt Park Christian Church and her Sunday school teacher, Madalyn Stanton Brahler, was one of her introductions to George Robert Brahler. Following a later courtship they married in 1942 at Wyatt Park Christian in St. Jo. Mo.



Commitments of military service to country and education completed Dr. George and Ella, visited communities around the area (Ks and Mo) and they selected Lawrence, Kansas as their family's home. Dr. Brahler set up his dental practice. Ella enjoyed being a homemaker for their family. Outside the home she was a scout troop leader, Sunday school teacher, homeroom mother at Hillcrest School, where she participated in all activities that involved her children. She volunteered with the dental auxiliary wives and shared dental hygiene lessons, via puppet shows, in elementary classrooms.



Ella enjoyed being part of the planning and implementing of family events for her children and grandchildren. She loved a new recipe and was meticulous with cooking prep. She enjoyed decorating a new home (or two). She tended to her flowers, loved "hand work" embroidering as a child, needlepoint, crocheting and making beautiful quilts. She liked to tole paint and in general was "artsy". She liked neighborhood dinner parties, shopping, sunshine and her golf group. Doc and Ella always supported their children's individual interests.



Survived by two daughters, Jacque Shipstead (Sam) Lawrence, Kansas; Jayne Brahler (Kerry Powell) Yellow Springs, Ohio; Two sons, Jeff Brahler (Bonnie) Medford, Oregon; John Brahler (Kelli) Dallas, Texas; Four grandchildren, Hilarie Jayne Shipstead Splichal (Joe), Stephanie Marie Shipstead Moore (Jason); George Robert Brahler II and Grace Brahler; Four Great-grandchildren: Jayne Marie, Sam, Ella Marie and Phoebe May; her sister-in-law Francis Parisoff Bidding, cousins Gene Seabolt and Gene McClaren.



Ella was preceded in death by her husband George Brahler in 2009 as well as her parents Charles and Blanch Bidding and her brother Major Jack Warren Bidding. She had many loved ones in St Joe to include a favorite Aunt Helen Bidding Hagar and Cousin Larry Hager. The Brahler's have been laid to rest at Memorial Park (Military) Cemetery in Lawrence, Ks.



Suggested Memorial to Douglas County Dental Society in care of Warren McElwain, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Full obituaries for Ella and George Brahler are available on the Warren McElwain website at



Ella Marie Brahler (98) passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the home of her daughter Dr. C.Jayne Brahler, Yellow Springs, Ohio.Ella was born April 17, 1921 in St Joseph Missouri, the daughter of Charles Krueger Bidding and Blanch (Keller) Bidding. She grew up in St Joe, schooled at Musser, Bliss and graduated from Central High School (1938). She earned a Central C for sports and belonged to the Girls Athletic Association. She had been an Art Editor along the way; art was her favorite subject and a continued adult pastime. She was active in the Wyatt Park Christian Church and her Sunday school teacher, Madalyn Stanton Brahler, was one of her introductions to George Robert Brahler. Following a later courtship they married in 1942 at Wyatt Park Christian in St. Jo. Mo.Commitments of military service to country and education completed Dr. George and Ella, visited communities around the area (Ks and Mo) and they selected Lawrence, Kansas as their family's home. Dr. Brahler set up his dental practice. Ella enjoyed being a homemaker for their family. Outside the home she was a scout troop leader, Sunday school teacher, homeroom mother at Hillcrest School, where she participated in all activities that involved her children. She volunteered with the dental auxiliary wives and shared dental hygiene lessons, via puppet shows, in elementary classrooms.Ella enjoyed being part of the planning and implementing of family events for her children and grandchildren. She loved a new recipe and was meticulous with cooking prep. She enjoyed decorating a new home (or two). She tended to her flowers, loved "hand work" embroidering as a child, needlepoint, crocheting and making beautiful quilts. She liked to tole paint and in general was "artsy". She liked neighborhood dinner parties, shopping, sunshine and her golf group. Doc and Ella always supported their children's individual interests.Survived by two daughters, Jacque Shipstead (Sam) Lawrence, Kansas; Jayne Brahler (Kerry Powell) Yellow Springs, Ohio; Two sons, Jeff Brahler (Bonnie) Medford, Oregon; John Brahler (Kelli) Dallas, Texas; Four grandchildren, Hilarie Jayne Shipstead Splichal (Joe), Stephanie Marie Shipstead Moore (Jason); George Robert Brahler II and Grace Brahler; Four Great-grandchildren: Jayne Marie, Sam, Ella Marie and Phoebe May; her sister-in-law Francis Parisoff Bidding, cousins Gene Seabolt and Gene McClaren.Ella was preceded in death by her husband George Brahler in 2009 as well as her parents Charles and Blanch Bidding and her brother Major Jack Warren Bidding. She had many loved ones in St Joe to include a favorite Aunt Helen Bidding Hagar and Cousin Larry Hager. The Brahler's have been laid to rest at Memorial Park (Military) Cemetery in Lawrence, Ks.Suggested Memorial to Douglas County Dental Society in care of Warren McElwain, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Full obituaries for Ella and George Brahler are available on the Warren McElwain website at warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close