Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Bunce. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary





Betty passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 20th with her loving husband, Bill Bunce, by her side. She was born on July 31st, 1928, the daughter of M. Earl Skinner and Elizabeth Nye Swain Skinner.



As a child, Betty attended school in Lawrence, Kansas in a one-room schoolhouse at Lakeview, as well as Woodland Elementary and Liberty Memorial High School. She was a vibrant, inquisitive and independent child, qualities she carried throughout her life.



Together, Betty and her husband Bob Hadl had two daughters, Connie and Patricia Hadl. Betty and Bob later divorced, and Betty married Joseph Miller on June 6th, 1949; together they welcomed into the world a son and a daughter, Michael and Michelle Miller. Joe passed away in 1963. As a mother of four children, Betty worked in food services at Lawrence High School and later worked at Janelle's Dress Shop, including time spent recording Janelle's commercials at KLWN. On August 1st, 1970 Betty married William "Bill" Dale Bunce, a bond that blended a family of seven children and ultimately blessed Betty with 22 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.



For approximately 12 years, Bill and Betty owned and operated Bunce Appliance in Tonganoxie, KS and were in partnership at The Home Center in Oskaloosa, KS. Betty possessed a passion for traveling and antiquing and spent over 20 years selling antique treasures with her husband from their shop in Linwood, KS. At any given time, Betty was surrounded by friends and family; her home was filled with beautiful antiques, the delicious smell of a warm meal, and pictures of her large family.



Betty is survived by her husband Bill of 48 years; six children: Connie Kamp of Spicewood, TX; Mike Miller and wife, Janice, of The Colony, TX; Lynn and husband, Gary Heiserman, Shelly and husband, Larry Thornton, all of Lawrence; Dale Bunce and wife, Julie, of Ottawa, KS; and Kathie and husband, Wayne Butler, of Temple, TX; her 22 grandchildren; 35 of her great-grandchildren; and her sister, Vivian, and husband, Ed Commons, of Lawrence. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clayton Skinner, daughter Patty Hadl, son-in-law Roy Kamp, and great-grandson William Meade.



Memorial contributions may be made to Cottonwood in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.



Condolences may be sent at



Services for Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Bunce, 90, will be on Thursday, July 25th at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, Kansas with family visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. and memorial service at 2:00 p.m.Betty passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 20th with her loving husband, Bill Bunce, by her side. She was born on July 31st, 1928, the daughter of M. Earl Skinner and Elizabeth Nye Swain Skinner.As a child, Betty attended school in Lawrence, Kansas in a one-room schoolhouse at Lakeview, as well as Woodland Elementary and Liberty Memorial High School. She was a vibrant, inquisitive and independent child, qualities she carried throughout her life.Together, Betty and her husband Bob Hadl had two daughters, Connie and Patricia Hadl. Betty and Bob later divorced, and Betty married Joseph Miller on June 6th, 1949; together they welcomed into the world a son and a daughter, Michael and Michelle Miller. Joe passed away in 1963. As a mother of four children, Betty worked in food services at Lawrence High School and later worked at Janelle's Dress Shop, including time spent recording Janelle's commercials at KLWN. On August 1st, 1970 Betty married William "Bill" Dale Bunce, a bond that blended a family of seven children and ultimately blessed Betty with 22 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.For approximately 12 years, Bill and Betty owned and operated Bunce Appliance in Tonganoxie, KS and were in partnership at The Home Center in Oskaloosa, KS. Betty possessed a passion for traveling and antiquing and spent over 20 years selling antique treasures with her husband from their shop in Linwood, KS. At any given time, Betty was surrounded by friends and family; her home was filled with beautiful antiques, the delicious smell of a warm meal, and pictures of her large family.Betty is survived by her husband Bill of 48 years; six children: Connie Kamp of Spicewood, TX; Mike Miller and wife, Janice, of The Colony, TX; Lynn and husband, Gary Heiserman, Shelly and husband, Larry Thornton, all of Lawrence; Dale Bunce and wife, Julie, of Ottawa, KS; and Kathie and husband, Wayne Butler, of Temple, TX; her 22 grandchildren; 35 of her great-grandchildren; and her sister, Vivian, and husband, Ed Commons, of Lawrence. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clayton Skinner, daughter Patty Hadl, son-in-law Roy Kamp, and great-grandson William Meade.Memorial contributions may be made to Cottonwood in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close