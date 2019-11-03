Guest Book View Sign Service Information Southern Chapel 2400 Southern Blvd. Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-891-9192 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" Barlow died Saturday, October 26, 2019 in her home at the Neighborhood in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. She had moved to New Mexico in 2015 to be close to her daughter.



Betty was born in 1931 in Fort Wayne, IN, the daughter of John and Margaret McCaffrey. She graduated form Central Catholic High School and then enlisted in the Air Force. She served two years as part of the training groups at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.



She was a reference assistant at the Lawrence Public Library in Lawrence, Kansas where she lived with her husband, Richard Barlow who predeceased her in 2005. As part of her work there she started a library in the Douglas County jail and made weekly visits for over two decades, distributing books and magazines to the prisoners.



She was a member of the League of Woman Voters and active in the Lawrence chapter. She served on the Douglas County Corrections Committee and chaired the committee for many years as well as serving on the Kansas State Council on Crime and Delinquency. She was a member and ruling elder at West Side Presbyterian Church in Lawrence and chaired the Mission Committee there.



Her son, Michael, predeceased her in 2006. She is survived by her son, Jesse Barlow of State College, PA and daughter, Kathy Barlow Westmoreland of Rio Rancho, NM. Her grandchildren are Hilary Barlow of Toronto, ON, Canada; Zachary Barlow of State College, PA; Sam (Genevieve Laca) Westmoreland of Arvada, CO and Aaron Westmoreland of Boulder, CO. She has one most beloved great grandson, Aiden Westmoreland of Arvada. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews who meant the world to her.



Memorial gifts may be sent to either The League of Women Voters of Central New Mexico at 2315 San Pedro Blvd. NE, Suite F-6, Albuquerque, NM 87110;



