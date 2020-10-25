Elizabeth Banks

I will remember Betty Banks as a staunch supporter of faculty rights and responsibilities. She had many good ideas on how to improve the academy and did not demure in expressing them. She was an active member of the American Association of University Professors on the KU campus and was active as a member of university governing committees. Betty cared about not only her own professional career but she wanted to make universities the best places they could be for students and faculty alike. I know this fact as I witnessed her work toward this end as a KU Faculty member myself.

With Sincere Sympathy,

Robert Harrington

Robert G. Harrington

Coworker