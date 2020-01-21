Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Wainscott. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in McPherson, Kansas, on December 5, 1947, the daughter of Walter Wainscott Jr., and Armella Stramel. Her early life was a very difficult one, but in spite of (or perhaps because of) that, Elaine had a generous spirit, and a compassionate heart. She was always looking for ways to be a better person.



It would also be remiss to not add that she had an amazing smile, and gave great hugs.



Her great passion in life was genealogy, and Elaine compiled volume after volume of genealogical information on the various branches of her family tree. She had proudly tracked her family's roots back to the early 1600's (and did so largely in the days before the internet).



Elaine was married twice (though the less said about that, the better), and had two sons from her first marriage, Rick and Todd West.



Rick and his husband, Jeff Blochlinger, live in Lawrence, Kansas, where Elaine joined them in the early 2000's.



Todd West lives in Houston, Texas, and has three amazing children: Cameron, Tabitha, and Brandon West.



Elaine was very proud of both of her sons, her son-in-law, and her grandkids, and loved them all very much.



Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved canine companion, Boo Boo. Their reunion at this time is certainly very joyous, with much barking, cuddling, and laughter.



Elaine was a very private person, and, as her per wishes, no public service will be held. She also requested that the only memorials in her name be expressed as acts of kindness, and hugs for those who need them.



