Elaine (Falken) Oruch, 80, passed away December 27, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.Elaine was born in England on February 18, 1939. The following year her family moved to the United States. Elaine graduated in 1957 from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa and married Jack Oruch in August 1958. She completed her B.S. in early childhood education at Indiana University in Bloomington.Elaine began work as a kindergarten teacher in Lawrence, Kansas in 1963. In later years she served as executive director of the organization now known as ARC of Douglas County where she was a passionate advocate for persons with disabilities. Elaine was also a dedicated volunteer with her time and leadership for social service organizations for children and families. She was committed to causes of peace and equality throughout her life. Elaine was a wonderful cook, including preparing Jack's bountiful garden produce, and she loved reading and classical music.Elaine had many dear lifelong friends from her school years, the University of Kansas where Jack was a faculty member, and from the Douglas County community. She was a loving and devoted wife, caring for her husband through times of ill health. She provided unconditional love to her children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Elaine and Jack moved to Columbus in 1997 to be near family. Following Jack's passing in 2013, Elaine lived at Kensington Place, where she made new friends, chaired the Library Committee, and started Readers' Circle.Elaine was preceded in death by mother, Margot (Gutenberg) Falken; father, Philip Falken; and brother Steven Falken. She is survived by daughter, Morna (Gary) Smith of Columbus, OH; son, Tobin Oruch of Santa Fe, NM; grandsons Max and Nick Smith; sisters-in-law Laurie Elewitz and Evelyn Suarez; and beloved cousins, nephews, and nieces. Funeral services and interment were held at Kokosing Nature Preserve in Gambier, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Indiana University Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

