Edythe Bernice (Miller) Willhite, age 54, passed away on April 7, 2019 in Lawrence, KS. She was born on November 9, 1964 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital to Roffle and Ella Miller. She was native of Lawrence KS. She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1983. She graduated from Kansas City Kansas Community College with a degree in early childhood education. Her children, Alyssa Mae and Jason Andrew, were the joy of her life. She loved decorating her home, biking, gardening, nature-lover, and traveling.
Her death was preceded by her parents; Roffle and Ella Miller and sibling Roffle Mayes Jr.
Edythe is survived by immediate family Alyssa Mae Willhite, Jason Andrew Willhite, and Benjamin Willhite. Her siblings are Thomas Henry Miller, Gayle Annette Sims, Brenda Arlene Miller, Randy Eugene Miller, Anita Louise Sims, Patricia Lynn Davis, Johnathan Brian Miller, Christina Terri Graham, and Steven Mayes Miller. She leaves behind many beautiful nieces and nephews.
The memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday April 14, 2019:
Grateful, Gathering Funeral & Cremation Centre, 2004 E. 23rd St., Lawrence, KS 66046.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 13, 2019