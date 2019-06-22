Edwin Henry Booth (Ed) passed away June 4, 2019, after an extended illness. Born in Omaha, Nebraska on December 18, 1930 to Edwin Francis Booth and Louise Anna Heins Booth, he later resided in Overland Park, KS, Spring Hill, KS, Atlanta, GA, Baldwin City, KS and Olathe, KS.



He retired from AT&T after 33 years and recently enjoyed playing golf and cards with friends in Baldwin. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Baldwin City Senior Center in Baldwin City, KS.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis, his parents, sisters Ruth Booth Mathews and Margaret Booth Mathews, infant son Gary, and nephew Matthew Strell. Survived by sons, David and Larry (wife Karen), grandsons: Michael, Paul (wife Allison), David (wife Soomin), Clayton (wife Ruth) and Tyler, one great-granddaughter Daphne and two great-grandsons Jake and Ely, and nieces and nephews. As a young man Ed served in the Navy.

