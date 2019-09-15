Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Ed" Bugardner. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Stuart Bumgardner passed away September 13, 2019 at Lawrence Presbyterian Manor at the age of 96. He was born June 12, 1923 in Lawrence, the son of Dr. Edward and Stella Stuart Bumgardner. Dr. Bumgardner was a dentist for many years in Lawrence and Stella was a schoolteacher.



Ed grew up during the depression and began doing odd jobs when just a child. He worked for the Journal World part-time and was also in the National Guard before he graduated from Liberty Memorial High school in 1942. After graduation he attended the University of Kansas before enlisting in the Army Air Corps to help the



After returning from the war Ed graduated from the Chillicothe Business College. On June 1, 1947 he married his high school sweetheart Annette Schowengerdt at Danforth Chapel. In 1951 he began work as an accountant for the Jackman Family, which he continued to do for over 44 years.



He was a Mason at Acacia Lodge No. 9 and a member of the American Legion Dorsey-Liberty Post 14. Ed is survived by his wife of 72 years Annette Bumgardner of Lawrence; son John Edward of Golden, Colorado and his wife Kory; granddaughter Erica Bumgardner of Littleton, Colorado; grandson Nathaniel Currey of Calgary, Alberta; and great grandson Lochlan Edward Bumgardner of Littleton, Colorado.



Ed requested no service. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. Memorial contributions can be made to Lawrence Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund or the Lawrence Humane Society, P.O. Box 1260, Lawrence Kansas 66044. Ed will be missed by all that knew him.



Online condolences made at



