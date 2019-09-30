Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar Bond. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Edgar Bond, 79, of Lawrence, KS passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home. Edgar was born June 12, 1940 in Emporia, KS. He was the son of Morris and Bertha (Anderson) Bond. Ed married Judith Bookwalter on January 27, 1962 in Miami, Ok. He was preceded in death by his parents.



He graduated from Emporia High School in 1958. After High School he joined the Navy. He served two years' active duty and six years reserve duty. After serving in the Navy he joined the Apprenticeship Program for IBEW Local 226. He graduated in 1967 as Top Apprentice for the IBEW Local 226 and State of Kansas. He worked for Norris Brothers, Huxtable & Associates in Lawrence, KS and Reed Electrical in Topeka, KS. He was a member of IBEW Local 226 for 55 years. He served as Assistant Business Agent for the Local and was an electrical contractor with Bond Electric for several years.



After retiring in 1995, Ed and Judy would travel to Lake Havasu City, AZ for the winter months. They enjoyed the warm weather in Arizona for 16 years until health reasons brought them back to Lawrence.



Survivors include his wife Judith, sister Janet (Gerald) Rediker, sons Scott (Lisa) Bond, and Brett (Edith) Bond, six grandchildren; Jennifer (Matt) Winland, Scott Jr. (Jessica) Bond, Preston (Tia) Bond, Justin (Justine) Bond, Jacob (Victoria) Bond, Mitchell (Brett) Bond, fourteen great-grandchildren; Lucas, Madison, and Kady Winland, Katelyn, MacKenzie, Paityn Whitaker, Braxton and Baylee Bond, Tanner Chapin and Ryleigh Bond, Jace, James and Alice Bond, and Hallie Bond.



A Visitation for Edgar Bond will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Clinton Cemetery in Clinton, KS. Memorials may be made in his name to or to Donor's Choice which may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.



