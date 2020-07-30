Eddie C. Payne Jr., born on April 8, 1948, passed away at home with his family on Sunday, July 26th. On that day, our physical world lost an extraordinary man who defies description.
Eddie was born in San Diego, California, to Margie Louise Davis and Eddie C. Payne Sr. Ed had two dads, after Margie's second husband, Jack Davis, took him in as his own when Eddie was around 7. All of these amazing people preceded him in death, along with a beloved older sister, Sandra Joy Payne. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Payne; three daughters, Yara Nielsenshultz, Maya Vance, Zabrina Doerck; and five grandchildren, Cade Vance, Skylar Vance, Liam Nielsenshultz, Aisling Nielsenshultz, and Ivan Doerck.
Although he remained a true San Diego native his whole life, he moved with his wife and daughters to Lawrence, Kansas in December of 1980, where his infectious laughter and easy charm immediately won over his cadre of in-laws, in spite of his weird, long-haired hippie ways- his own self-description.
Born to a family of progressives, artists and musicians, Eddie was a true Renaissance man. He was a lifetime adventurer, an ultra marathon runner, an artist and musician, a beer aficionado, a Jayhawk basketball super fan, an outdoorsman, a handyman, a real life MacGyver, and a lover of life in so many ways. Eddie was especially proud of his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. Eddie was outspoken and a storyteller. He was principled, loquacious, and well-read, with an abiding love of learning. When a friend of his referred to him as a genius, Eddie was baffled. He always thought of himself as just a regular guy. But one of the very best things about Ed was that no matter what, no matter where, no matter how – he always found the extraordinary in the ordinary.
He is dearly missed by so many people whose lives he touched. We will be celebrating his life on Monday, August 3rd from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Overlook Park, Site 1 at Clinton Lake, N. 1402 Road, Lawrence KS. Due to the pandemic, our time together will involve physically distancing. Bring your own mask, we'll provide hand sanitizer. We won't be serving food, although people should feel free to bring their own. Ed enjoyed beer, so bring your favorite to toast him with. We want everyone to feel safe, even if that means waving from your car.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation in Eddie's name, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com