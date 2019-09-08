Pastor Earl J. Zimmerman, 91 of Ottawa, KS, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sept. 5, 2019, surrounded at Olathe Medical Center by his loving family and friends.
His family invites friends and the community to celebrate his life of service and faith in Jesus Christ. Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, and funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Faith Lutheran Church c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14 , Ottawa, Kansas 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sept. 8, 2019