Funeral services for Earl "Felix" Shutt, 90, Lawrence, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Eudora United Methodist Church in Eudora, KS. Burial will follow at Eudora Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel. He passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.Felix was born on July 26, 1928 in Clay Center, KS, the son of Charles E. and Elma V. (Alftin) Shutt. He graduated from Liberty Memorial High School in 1946. Immediately upon completion of high school he left to serve his county in the United States Navy during WWII and was stationed in Guam. After returning from military service he attended the University of Kansas in the school of Engineering for four years. After college, Felix and his father started a building company.In 1953, he met Marion D. Abel at the Lawrence Roller Rink and they were married on February 12, 1955 in Eudora, KS. Together they enjoyed raising their three children, spending time traveling and at the lake water skiing. He loved being involved with his children's activities and later attending his grandchildren's activities.Felix was a Union Carpenter for 65 years. He built the family home and enjoyed making custom wood furniture to share with his family and friends.He was an active member of Eudora United Methodist Church serving on the board of trustees and as financial secretary for many years.Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marion of the home; his daughters, Linda R. Coleman (Randall) of Eudora, KS, Cynthia J. Shutt-Brown of Lawrence, KS; six grandchildren, Holly (Mark) Trunk, Okemah, OK, Tommy Shutt (Jody Gregory), Eudora, KS, Mark (Heather) Shutt, Baldwin City, KS, Sarah Shutt, Jenks, OK; Lorena Coleman, Eudora, KS, and Kyle Shutt, Jenks, OK; eight great grandchildren, Tyler Shutt, Samantha Gregory, Carson Fleming, Brandon Gregory, Miley Morrell, Courtlyn Shutt, Cooper Morrell, and Annistyn Shutt; daughter-in-law, Cherryl Shutt of Carthage, Mo; sister-in-laws, Mary Abel, Eudora, KS, Elva Kindred, Eudora, KS and many nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Thomas M. Shutt, great-grandson, Cainan Thomas Shutt, his sister, Freda "Colleen" Stalkfleet and his brother, Robert "Bob" Shutt.Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Eudora United Methodist Church and The Cainan T. Shutt Memorial Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Funeral Home Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel

1003 John L Williams Dr

Eudora , KS 66025

Funeral Home Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel
1003 John L Williams Dr
Eudora , KS 66025
(785) 542-3030

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close