1/1
Dwight Perry
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private family graveside services for Dwight Reed Perry, 80, Lawrence will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Dwight passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home.

Dwight was born on February 16, 1940 in Pattonsburg, MO the son of William Cleo "W.C." and Cuma (Reed) Perry.

Dwight had a long career as a developer and home builder in the Lawrence area. He is a past president of the Lawrence Home Builders Association and was a state director for the Kansas Building Industry Association. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, and then fishing in his later years. His construction shop was a gathering place for many friends to share coffee, stories, woodworking projects and an occasional beer. He will be remembered by his family for his wisdom, humor and quick wit.

He married Barbara Robbins on September 30, 1961. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his daughters, Mendy (Todd) Robson, Ada, OK, and Bobbie (Scott) Flory, Lawrence, KS; daughter-in-law, Kara Perry, Lawrence, KS; sister, Janet Sue (Bob) Meehan, Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Annie Boeken, John Flory, Will Robson, Wyatt Robson, Dylan Perry, Emma Perry and Meghan Perry. He was preceded in death by a son, Dee Perry, on December 2, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peaslee Tech's Carpentry Program or Habitat for Humanity and sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caregivers at the LMH Oncology Center for their dedicated and kind support.

For more information or to post a condolence, please visit warrenmcelwain.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved