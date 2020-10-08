Dwayne Dennis DeShazo, 71, of Lincoln, Missouri, left us to be in heaven eternally at the feet of Jesus on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, Missouri. He was born on April 1, 1949, in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, a son of Frank G. and Melba Lois (Reeves) DeShazo.



He was a graduate of Lawrence High and worked as a systems technician for Southwestern Bell for 25 years. One of his joys was music.



He is survived by his wife Karen of Lincoln, Missouri; a son, Devon DeShazo of Lawrence, Kansas; a step-daughter, Shana Meadows and her husband Chris and granddaughter, Emma Grace Meadows, all of Sarasota, Florida; a sister, Terry Willis of Kansas; as well as a host of family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



The family suggests memorial contributions be given to AHC Foundation for Landry Wilson, 2000 Town Center, Suite 1900, Southfield, Michigan 48075. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp, Missouri.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store