Dudley Crow

Our beloved Dudley R. Crow, 74, peacefully passed on April 3, 2020 while surrounded by his family. Dudley was born August 3, 1945 to Orvel and Alice (Brand) Crow in Tacoma, WA and attended schools in Fairfield and Marshall, Illinois. He married Janet S. (Huffington) Price on July 17, 1980 and they resided in Lawrence, KS from 1980-2013 and moved back "home" to Marshall, IL. Dudley began his mornings with a cup of coffee and his daily reading plan. Reading scripture became as important to him as eating breakfast in the later years of his life. Dudley was baptized at First Christian Church in Marshall and in his final days talked often about going to be with Jesus. His ministers in Lawrence and Marshall and his relationship with Uncle Dale Huffington had an immense impact on his faith and relationship with Jesus Christ.Dudley graduated from Indiana University/Purdue University in 1970, became a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU, 1977) a Charter Property Casualty Underwriter (CPU, 1985) and achieved a Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS, 1989). Dudley considered himself a student of insurance and passionately believed in the products that he sold. Many of his clients became lifelong friends.Dudley began his career in Lafayette, IN with Metropolitan Life and then worked with the Life Insurance Marketing Institute at Purdue University. He then served at CAN/All American/North American Life/Zurich Life primarily covering the Midwest from 1977-1988, and then at USBA in Kansas City, MO from 1989-2002. Although Dudley was never able to serve in the military, working at USBA and serving veterans through financial services became a way that he could support those who had served our country which is something he cared deeply about. Dudley loved insurance and was never quite able to truly retire so he spent his remaining years as Principal of D.R. Crow Consulting Associates.In Kansas City, Dudley served his fellow financial service professionals on the Society's National Board of Directors and was President of the KC Chapter. In addition, he was a 14-year member of the Society's National Liaison Team.In Lawrence, Dudley was a co-founder of the Community Shelter and the Police Foundation. He was a member of the VNA Board and was a longtime member of the Breakfast Optimist Club. Dudley supported and thoroughly enjoyed the Lied Center for performing arts and was a charter member of New Generation Society. Dudley actively participated in the Wesleyan Church (now Connect Church).In Marshall Dudley was an active member of the First Christian Church. He served on the Library Board and participated in Optimist and Rotary Clubs, Old Time Radio Review and Singing Sams. Throughout Dudley's life he always pursued his love for music. Most importantly Dudley was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; his sisters Anita Vogel of Fairfield and Becky (Holly) Crow of Modesto, CA; three daughters Elyce Price (Jon) Leines of Texas, Regina Price (Levi) Turner of Nevada and Kimberly Price (John)Drake of Florida; a son, John Price of Kansas; ten grandchildren, Bryan ( Sequoia) Leines Elizabeth Leines, Matthew Leines, Kyrsten Turner, Jaxon (Rheanna) Turner and Kaman Turner, Julian Drake, Jude Drake, Pax Drake and Joy Drake and a niece, Lee Ann Vogel (Scott) Stanford of Illinois. A celebration of Dudley's life will be 10:00 AM July 25th at the First Christian Church of Marshall with the minister, Gary Pruitt, officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 AM until service time. Burial will be in the Marshall Cemetery at a later time. Dudley passionately supported many projects, individuals and organizations and this gave him great joy throughout his life. We recognize especially at this time there are people who need support so would ask that in Lieu of flowers you would give extra help to someone in need. pearcefuneralservices.com