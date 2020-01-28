A Celebration of Life for Drake Riner, 20, will be held on Sat., Feb. 1 from noon to 6:00 pm at Six Mile in Lawrence. Drake was born Apr. 27, 1999 and passed away on Dec. 22, 2019 in Iowa. He is survived by his parents Amy and Keath Allen of Urbandale, Iowa and Jason and Jamie Riner of Lawrence, siblings Logan, Taylor, Rhett, Christian, Emma, Mackenzie, Sydney and Addison. Grandparents are Robert and Deborah Schmelzle, Gary and MaryAnn Martin, Michael and Mary Frances Riner, Charlene and Michael Vollhardt, and James and Wendy Allen. A full obituary can be found at https://www.ilesfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Drake-A.-Riner/Urbandale-Iowa/1866994
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 28, 2020