Dorothy Westerhouse
1928 - 2020
Graveside services for Dorothy Lucille Westerhouse, 92, Eudora will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Eudora Cemetery. With social distancing in place, and masks being required, family and friends are welcome to attend in person or while listening to the burial from their vehicles on the radio station 89.7 FM provided by Warren McElwain Mortuary.

Dorothy passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Eudora Medicalodges

Dorothy was born on January 17, 1928 in Beulah, KS, the daughter of Ira and Frances (Leach) Willard.

Survivors include her include her son, Bill Westerhouse; daughter, Peggy Claggett; daughter-in-law, Sandi Westerhouse; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eugene A. on February 9, 2020 and a son, Michael David on August 26, 2020.

Dorothy will be lying-in-state, Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm ~ 5:00 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to Eudora United Methodist Church or Eudora Food Pantry and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel
NOV
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eudora Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel
1003 John L Williams Dr
Eudora, KS 66025
(785) 542-3030
