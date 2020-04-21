Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Lawrence. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy A. Lawrence, 86 of Tecumseh, Ks passed away peacefully at Monterey Village in Lawrence Ks on April 11th 2020. She was born December 20th, 1933 in Waterville, Kansas, daughter of Beryl Ann (Staples) and Melvin Marshal Zeller. She graduated from Liberty Memorial High School in 1953. She was a Traveling Military housewife and married the love of her life, John M. Lawrence who served in the United States Airforce. They married on November 6th, 1955. He proceeded her in death on February 18th, 2010. Her brother is proceeded in death by her brother Francis M. Zeller.



Dorothy enjoyed bird watching with her husband, sewing, crafting, and collecting during their military moves in California, Colorado, South Carolina, and the island of Guam.



They resided in the community of Tecumseh, Ks for 42 years. She was a member of the Whiting Christian Church. She is proceeded in death by her brother Francis M. Zeller and survived by her sister Doris & Husband Billy Detherage of Lawrence Kansas.



Survivors include, her children Johnny (Mary Kay) of Topeka, KS. Cherryl Boyett of Holton, KS and Martin (Tina) of Wetmore, Kansas with 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Whiting Church.



Services for Dorothy A. Lawrence, 86, of Tecumseh, will take place at a later date.



