Service Information Graveside service 1:30 PM Vinland Methodist Church Vinland , KS

Dorothy "Maxine" Laughlin, 88, of Jay, OK entered heaven on December 2, 2018. She was born on March 28, 1930 in Peru, Kansas, the daughter of Charles Franklin "Chad" and Lura Ann Rinker Fox.



Raised in Sedan, KS, Maxine was very active in her church and her community. She married Paul Kenneth Laughlin, on April 4, 1953 in Kansas City, MO. She retired from Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co in Kansas City, MO. In 1979, Maxine and her husband, Paul moved to Bella Vista, AR and in 1995, they moved to Tahlequah, OK to reside at "Go Ye Village".



Maxine enjoyed traveling, her flowers, photography, collecting milk glass, wearing hats, and the color red. She had a sweet, gentle, contagious smile that was loved by all who knew her. She was the quintessential hostess with the "mostest" and was often at the center of any gathering welcoming guests or playing practical jokes. She had very affectionately acquired the names of "Max" and "Momma Max".



Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Paul K. Laughlin, son, Robert "Bob" Kenneth Laughlin, a brother, Donald Keith "D.K." Gox, and a cousin Patty Dumond.



She is survived by a twin brother Charles "Eugene" Fox and wife Dona of Giddings, TX, a sister Jacqueline "Jackie" Fox McLeod and husband Norman of Beaumont, TX, sister in law Margaret Ann Fox of Gait, CA, cousin Patty Dumond of Broken Arrow, OK, as well as many nieces and nephews, and her special friends Bob & Diana Bolain of Jay, OK.



Graveside inurnment services will be held on May 18, 2019 at 1:30 at Vinland Methodist Church in Vinland, KS.

