Dorothy Ertl
1932 - 2020
Graveside services for Dorothy Jean Coffman Ertl, 87, Linwood, will be 11 am, Monday, May 18, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery.

She died May 9th, 2020, at her daughter's home in Lawrence KS.

Dorothy was born September 16, 1932, the daughter of Arthur Pine and Velma Faler.

She retired from Hallmark Cards in Lawrence after 39 years of service.

Dorothy Married Gene Coffman in August 1950, he preceded her in death in 1976. She married Al Ertl in 1991 and he died in 1994.

Survivors include three children, Linda Radford, Lawrence, Judi McCartney (Richard), Perry, Randy Coffman (Shirley), Topeka; her sister Donna Turner, Lawrence; brother Arthur Pine (Margie), Olathe; Five grandchildren, Eleven Great Grandchildren, and a Great Great Grandson.

Friends may call from 9am-8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Calling hours
09:00 - 08:00 PM
MAY
17
Calling hours
09:00 - 08:00 PM
MAY
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
