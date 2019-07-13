Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Rosary 5:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Visitation Following Services Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Corpus Christi Catholic Church Burial 10:00 AM Saint Joseph Cemetery Olpe , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris J. Ziegler – Longabach was born March 30, 1939, in Olpe, Kansas. She was the daughter of John and Leona (Schmidt) Hagemann. She spent her active childhood involved in school and farm chores in Olpe, Kansas. After marriage, she and her late husband DeWayne Ziegler resided in El Dorado, Kansas, then later moved to and called Lawrence, Kansas their home. Doris spent her last years near family in Conroe, Texas as a resident of the Heartis Memory Care Community.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. A Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Monday, July 15th with a visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17th at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Olpe, KS.



Doris was a graduate of Olpe High School, Butler County Community College and Emporia State Teacher's College.



She was a self-employed Co-owner of Ziegler Corporation, D&D Oil Company and Tobacco Express.



She was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence, Kansas. Doris was an involved parishioner who participated through the years as a member of the Altar Society, Legion of Mary, and Corpus Christi Empty Nesters. She also supported religious vocations and was a member of Serra International.



Doris was an avid reader, a flawless seamstress, a merciless opponent on the tennis court. She loved to play bridge and put puzzles together. Doris was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and proud grandmother.



Doris is survived by her husband Gordon Longabach of Lawrence, Kansas and his lovely family of children and grandchildren; her daughter; Cheri D. Heck and husband Mike of Conroe, Texas; her three sons, Michael "Tod" Ziegler of Houston, Texas, Sidney L. Ziegler and wife Debbie of Lead, South Dakota, and Gary T. Ziegler and wife Stephanie of Lawrence, Kansas; her sister, Phylis Seidl and husband Jerry of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jessie Ramsey (Heck), Madison Heck, Paige Ziegler, Braden Ziegler, Ireland Ziegler, Halle Ziegler, and Roman Ziegler; her brothers-in-law Clinton Grieder of Emporia, Kansas, and Ross Metzger of New Brighton, Minnesota, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Leona Hagemann; her husband DeWayne W. Ziegler, her daughter Deborah Ziegler, her mother and father-in-law Eldon and Hilah Ziegler, her brother Don Hagemann and his wife Margie, Her sisters Leta Metzger, Una Marie Walters and her husband Albert, and Janice Grieder.



Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Clinic through Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Christ Clinic provides compassionate, professional healthcare to those without medical resources.



Doris has gone to be with God and God is always with us. So, we know she is never far away.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Doris J. Ziegler – Longabach was born March 30, 1939, in Olpe, Kansas. She was the daughter of John and Leona (Schmidt) Hagemann. She spent her active childhood involved in school and farm chores in Olpe, Kansas. After marriage, she and her late husband DeWayne Ziegler resided in El Dorado, Kansas, then later moved to and called Lawrence, Kansas their home. Doris spent her last years near family in Conroe, Texas as a resident of the Heartis Memory Care Community.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. A Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Monday, July 15th with a visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17th at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Olpe, KS.Doris was a graduate of Olpe High School, Butler County Community College and Emporia State Teacher's College.She was a self-employed Co-owner of Ziegler Corporation, D&D Oil Company and Tobacco Express.She was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence, Kansas. Doris was an involved parishioner who participated through the years as a member of the Altar Society, Legion of Mary, and Corpus Christi Empty Nesters. She also supported religious vocations and was a member of Serra International.Doris was an avid reader, a flawless seamstress, a merciless opponent on the tennis court. She loved to play bridge and put puzzles together. Doris was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and proud grandmother.Doris is survived by her husband Gordon Longabach of Lawrence, Kansas and his lovely family of children and grandchildren; her daughter; Cheri D. Heck and husband Mike of Conroe, Texas; her three sons, Michael "Tod" Ziegler of Houston, Texas, Sidney L. Ziegler and wife Debbie of Lead, South Dakota, and Gary T. Ziegler and wife Stephanie of Lawrence, Kansas; her sister, Phylis Seidl and husband Jerry of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jessie Ramsey (Heck), Madison Heck, Paige Ziegler, Braden Ziegler, Ireland Ziegler, Halle Ziegler, and Roman Ziegler; her brothers-in-law Clinton Grieder of Emporia, Kansas, and Ross Metzger of New Brighton, Minnesota, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Leona Hagemann; her husband DeWayne W. Ziegler, her daughter Deborah Ziegler, her mother and father-in-law Eldon and Hilah Ziegler, her brother Don Hagemann and his wife Margie, Her sisters Leta Metzger, Una Marie Walters and her husband Albert, and Janice Grieder.Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Clinic through Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Christ Clinic provides compassionate, professional healthcare to those without medical resources.Doris has gone to be with God and God is always with us. So, we know she is never far away.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close