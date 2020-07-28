1/1
Doris Weeks
1931 - 2020
Doris Weeks, 89, of Lecompton, KS died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Oskaloosa. She was born June 3, 1931 in Wamego, KS the daughter of Franklin and Libby Laverne Benson Wilson. She graduated from Wamego High School in 1949. She worked for Hallmark in Lawrence for 28 years, retiring as a supervisor in 1994. Doris enjoyed doing needlepoint, and was an avid collector of Angels. She married Robert L. "Bob" Weeks on May 15, 1952 in Bentonville, AR., he survives of the home. Other survivors include one son, Rick (Pam) Weeks, and one daughter Marla (Tim) Bailey, both of Oskaloosa, Seven grandchildren, Wade (Brianne) Cottrell, Wesley (Marcie) Cottrell, Jacob (Carmelle) Cottrell, Amber (Dany) Guzman, Beau (Sarah) Lauber, Cody Lauber and Christina Lauber. 12, great grandchildren, Cecilia, Finn, Andrew, Madison, Addison, Berlynn, Landon, Ellabelle, Nova, Aurora, Elijah and Avery. Two brothers, Don Wilson, Lawrence, and Terry Wilson, Wamego, One sister, Sherry Banker, Lawrence, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter Brenda Weeks in 1976, two granddaughters Crystal & Cassie Weeks in 2001, one brother Raymond Wilson and one sister Ramona Rischer. Cremation services are planned with a service at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Lecompton Historical Society and sent in care of the Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jul. 28, 2020.
