Doris H. Nelson, 91, of Lindsborg and formerly of McPherson, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in McPherson.
She was born January 24, 1928, in Chicago, IL to Carl E. and Olga E. (Burman) Johnson. On October 11, 1952, she married Vivian "V.J." Nelson in Chicago. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2008.
Private family service is pending and will be held at a later date.
She is survived by a son, Michael Nelson (Chuck) of Alma, KS; two daughters, Debra Nelson (Dee) of Lawrence, KS and Donna Becker (George) of McPherson, KS; a brother, Stanley Johnson (Lenore) of Park Ridge, IL; two grandchildren, Justin Becker and Stacey Becker; three great-grandchildren, Justus, Sam, and Nora; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to the Lindsborg Public Library and Hospice and Homecare of Reno County in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 3, 2019