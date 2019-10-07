A Celebration of Life for Doreen Denise Brady, 61, Eudora will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence. She passed away peacefully in her home while surrounded by her loved ones.
There will be a graveside service held at 4:30 pm Tuesday at the Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater, KS.
She was born on January 18, 1958 in Wichita, Kansas to Frank and Martena (Mossman) Gerlach.
Doreen married Thomas M. Brady on August 8, 1982 in Clearwater, Kansas.
She played an important role at Sprint for the last 23 years and was a member of First UMC.
Her family includes her sons, Scott (Krista) Brady, Moran, KS, Steve (Kristy) Brady, Roeland Park, KS; daughter, Sarah Brady, of the home; brother, Rodney Gerlach, Clearwater, KS; sister, Shelly Mattson, Wichita, KS; three grandsons, Jayden (5), Myles (2) and Lincoln (on the way). She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to First United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 7, 2019