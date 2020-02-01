Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Gelvin. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Christian Church 1100 Kentucky Lawrence , KS View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Christian Church 1100 Kentucky Lawrence , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Sue Gelvin, 93, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at First Christian Church, 1100 Kentucky, Lawrence, KS. Funeral services will be held in the sanctuary after the visitation. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Donna Sue (Landrith) Gelvin was born in Cherryvale, Kansas to Garland S. Landrith and Nellie F. (Beamer) Landrith on December 10, 1926. She was the youngest of four children. Donna moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 1935 and attended public schools, graduating from Liberty Memorial High School in 1944. A fervent Jayhawk fan her entire life, she proudly attended the University of Kansas where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, graduating from the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas as a registered nurse. Donna worked as a nurse in the Lawrence area for over 40 years before retiring in 1989.



Donna met Ralph H. Gelvin, Sr. on a blind date on Valentine's Day 1947. He had returned from service in the Navy and Donna was scheduled for on-call surgery that night. Their date was delayed for several hours while Donna was called in to perform her nursing duties. They continued dating and were married on March 14, 1948, at Danforth Chapel in Lawrence, Kansas. Donna and Ralph were married for 70 years, enjoying yearly summer trips to Minnesota for fishing and family fun, attending countless KU basketball and football games, and being active in Masonic and White Shrine organizations. They were members of the First Christian Church in Lawrence, Kansas for over 50 years, where Donna served as a Deaconess. She filled numerous positions in the White Shrine of Jerusalem Organization including Worthy High Priestess and was a member of the Social Order of Beauceant.



Donna is survived by her daughter, Sharylyn Gelvin Lacey of McPherson, Kansas, her son, Ralph H. Gelvin, Jr. and his wife, Joann, of Lawrence, Kansas, four grandchildren: Jason (Skye) Lacey, Bryson Lacey, Alexia (Clark) Burgeson, and Matthew Gelvin; and five great-grandchildren, Scarlet and Eden Lacey, Ava, Eliana, and Wyatt Burgeson.



Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Gelvin, Sr., her son-in-law, Philip Lacey, and her granddaughter, Susan Gelvin.



Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church or the Lawrence Masonic Organizations and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



Donna's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Pioneer Ridge Health & Rehab for their kindness and care of Donna during the past three years. They were always respectful of her and she made numerous friends among the staff and residents.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Donna Sue Gelvin, 93, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at First Christian Church, 1100 Kentucky, Lawrence, KS. Funeral services will be held in the sanctuary after the visitation. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.Donna Sue (Landrith) Gelvin was born in Cherryvale, Kansas to Garland S. Landrith and Nellie F. (Beamer) Landrith on December 10, 1926. She was the youngest of four children. Donna moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 1935 and attended public schools, graduating from Liberty Memorial High School in 1944. A fervent Jayhawk fan her entire life, she proudly attended the University of Kansas where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, graduating from the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas as a registered nurse. Donna worked as a nurse in the Lawrence area for over 40 years before retiring in 1989.Donna met Ralph H. Gelvin, Sr. on a blind date on Valentine's Day 1947. He had returned from service in the Navy and Donna was scheduled for on-call surgery that night. Their date was delayed for several hours while Donna was called in to perform her nursing duties. They continued dating and were married on March 14, 1948, at Danforth Chapel in Lawrence, Kansas. Donna and Ralph were married for 70 years, enjoying yearly summer trips to Minnesota for fishing and family fun, attending countless KU basketball and football games, and being active in Masonic and White Shrine organizations. They were members of the First Christian Church in Lawrence, Kansas for over 50 years, where Donna served as a Deaconess. She filled numerous positions in the White Shrine of Jerusalem Organization including Worthy High Priestess and was a member of the Social Order of Beauceant.Donna is survived by her daughter, Sharylyn Gelvin Lacey of McPherson, Kansas, her son, Ralph H. Gelvin, Jr. and his wife, Joann, of Lawrence, Kansas, four grandchildren: Jason (Skye) Lacey, Bryson Lacey, Alexia (Clark) Burgeson, and Matthew Gelvin; and five great-grandchildren, Scarlet and Eden Lacey, Ava, Eliana, and Wyatt Burgeson.Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Gelvin, Sr., her son-in-law, Philip Lacey, and her granddaughter, Susan Gelvin.Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church or the Lawrence Masonic Organizations and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.Donna's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Pioneer Ridge Health & Rehab for their kindness and care of Donna during the past three years. They were always respectful of her and she made numerous friends among the staff and residents.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close