Donna Fay Axline, 87, passed peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was born and raised in Lawrence, Kansas. A faithful servant of Jesus Christ, she was a member of the Southside Church of Christ of Lawrence, Kansas for many years. She worked as a secretary for the Reuter Organ Factory and McGrew Real Estate. She was a loving mother of 3 daughters, one with special needs. Her hobbies include cross stitching and reading. Donna had a wonderful sense of humor and could bring a smile to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Eva Mason, daughter Sherri Axline, and husband Roy Axlline. She is survived by daughters Carol Zedler of New Hampshire and Diana Grande of Edmond, Oklahoma; 6 grandechildren and 15 great grandchildren. In liew of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice of Edmond, Oklahoma.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 6, 2020