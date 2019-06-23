Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Welling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald P. Welling, age 87, departed this life on June 15, 2019 at Tavares, Florida.



He was born July 2 1931 in Hays, Kansas to Stanley Alpheus Welling and Sarah Ellen Lacey Welling, the seventh of eight children. He attended grade and high schools at Paradise, Kansas, attended Fort Hays State College, married Edna Mae Bashor, was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone company in Hays and Lawrence, Kansas.



He retired in 1982, moved to Tavares, Florida in 1995 and resided there and in West Jefferson, North Carolina until his untimely death.



He is survived by his wife, Edna Mae, of the home, six children -- John Martin Welling, Mark Stanley Welling, Maureen Ruth Baldwin, Annette Marie Payne, Barbara Gail Holmes, and Janet Louise Welling. Edna and Don have 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



Don was an avid sailor and succeeded in sailing in all 50 states, plus several foreign countries. He was a private pilot, and helped organize three flying clubs. Don was a builder, having built two of his residences and remodeled most of the other fifteen houses he and Edna owned during his lifetime.



Don was a mechanic, able to repair almost everything he owned. He was a lifelong conservative and believed in small government, term limits, a balanced budget, and transparency.



He was a reluctant leader but served at various times as president of local chapters of the Jaycees, Optimists, three flying clubs, a houseboat club, a credit union, and a resident-owned retirement park.



He enjoyed his Scottish heritage and served as Midwest commissioner for the Clan Macneil for many years. He and Edna enjoyed travel and made many trips around the United States and three trips to Europe.



Don had a good sense of humor and enjoyed jokes and satire of all kinds. He was a self-appointed Commodore, owning a naval fleet of four boats.



Don started keeping a journal of his activities in 1982 and wrote in it daily until his death. He encouraged others to keep their journals, too.



Don and Edna were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many assignments there.



A celebration of his life will be held on his birthday, Tuesday, July 2nd from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sorrento Ward Chapel located at 2615 Waycross Avenue, Eustis, Florida 32727. Come prepared to share a memory if you wish. He expressed a hope that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian fund.

