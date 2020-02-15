Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Dalquest. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Donald Dean Dalquest, 76, Lawrence, will be held at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.



Donald Dean Dalquest passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born on August 8, 1943 in Junction City, KS, to Emil Conrad and Mildred Imogene (Barnes) Dalquest. Graduated from Junction City high school in 1961 and entered the US Air Force serving until Oct 1965.



He worked for the Lawrence Police Department from Nov 1965 to Dec 1988. He then went on to serve as the Undersheriff for Douglas County Sheriff's Office under Sheriff Loren Anderson from Jan 1989 retiring in June 1995. After a brief stint in retirement he went to work for the Lawrence Municipal Court and retired for good in Aug 2016. During his time with the LPD he served in various offices of the local and state chapters of the Fraternal Order of Police.



Don married Jo Carey on March 5, 1966 in Novato, CA. She survives of the home. Also surviving are their two daughters, Erica Ganson (Eric) and Marcie Pell (John Opgaard). His twin brother Ronald Dalquest (Wendy), and older brother Conrad Dalquest (Teri). Grandchildren; Adam, Shawn (Anwyn), Emily Spurling, Liam & Michael Ganson, Nathan Pell, and Lily Opgaard. And MANY much-loved nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his parents, and son-in-law, Philip Pell.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to the Douglas County VN Hospice or Lawrence American Legion Honor Guard and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



The family will greet friends Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.







