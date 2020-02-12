A visitation for Donald Dean Cole, 82, Lawrence, will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Donald passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at LMH Health.
Donald was born on August 18, 1937 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Irving and Pauline (Mitchell) Cole.
He served his country in the United States Army after attending Stillwater High School and Oklahoma St University.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Donald enjoyed bowling on a league, fishing, hunting, and following KU sports and the Kansas City CHIEFS.
He was a General Manager for OTASCO and later the Meadowbrook Apartments in Lawrence.
He is survived by and married E. Darlene White on November 24, 1959 in Stillwater, OK.
Other survivors include his son, Dean (Barbara) Cole, Lawrence, Darren (Allison) Cole, Katy, TX; four grandchildren Brett, Taylor, Kendall, and Kylie Cole; brother, Jerry Cole, Dallas, TX; and more extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 12, 2020